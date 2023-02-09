Paul Rudd shares updates on Jeremy Renner amid recovery from snowplow accident

Paul Rudd treated fans with an update on his friend and Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner following the latter's near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Eve.
Rudd, 53, revealed he spoke with Renner, 52, on Monday, the same day as the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
"I talked to him yesterday; he's doing all right," Rudd said on Tuesday. "He's doing well."
Rudd, who has starred opposite Renner in a number of MCU films, including 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, added, “He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”
Renner was crushed by a snowplow when he was towing his nephew’s vehicle after it got stuck in the snow.
The Mayor of Kingstown actor suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery. He was in the hospital for 14 days after he returned home, where he is still recovering from 30-plus broken bones and undergoing physical therapy.
