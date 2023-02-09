Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' widow Allison Boss files for control of half of his estate following suicide

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died in December 2022 via suicide without any will. Now his widow, Allison Holker, is filing for control of half of his state.



Allison submitted documents to the court and requested, "property passing to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration."

The Blast reviewed this request and decoded that this means that Alliosn wants all of her late husband's assets to be put in her name.

As per Daily Mail, Boss, who committed suicide at the age of 40, left no will. Therefore Allison asked in the court documents for the "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."

Allison, 35, also revealed that the couple had "no written agreements between" them "providing for a non-pro-rata division of the aggregate value of the community property."



The mother of three has requested control of half of the property and holdings they accumulated during their marriage, including TV royalties.