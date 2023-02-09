Tom Brady ‘talked’ to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen before ‘final decision’ on retirement, sources

Tom Brady is not afraid to turn to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen for advice.

The former NFL player, 45, announced that he retired from the sport “for good” after he withdrew his first retirement last year.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, that Brady talked out his second retirement with the Brazilian supermodel.

“Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” the insider noted that the former spouses “talked this through before he came to the final decision.” The source also added that Gisele has been “a real rock” throughout the process.

Brady is “so grateful to everyone in his life for the support they’ve shown,” the insider elucidated, referring to the former sportsman’s February video message.

Brady explicitly outlined that his career had been a “blessing.”

“He couldn’t have achieved a fraction of his success without his family, friends and supporters,” the source said.

Brady confirmed earlier this month that he’s stepping away from the game, sharing an emotional video on Instagram exactly one year after he announced his first NFL retirement, which lasted 40 days.

When Brady unretired in March 2022, it started causing tension between the pair, who tied the knot in February 2009.

One month later, the twosome confirmed that they had parted ways after nearly 14 years of marriage. They finalised their divorce in October 2022.

The ex-couple share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.