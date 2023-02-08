Prince Harry one word comment as Prince William tied the knot

Prince Harry felt emotions of sadness as he watched Prince William get married.

The Duke of Sussex reveals how he felt as both William and his bride, Kate Middleton, walked up the aisle after saying their vows.

He writes: “I recall Kate walking down the aisle, looking incredible, and I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye.”

Harry adds: “I loved my new sister-in-law, I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I’d never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she’d forever be standing by Willy’s side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too. But in my gut I couldn’t help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof. Another sundering. The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone—forever.”

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 in Westminster Abbey.