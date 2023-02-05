Siddharth Malhotra arrives in Jaisalmer with family after bride-to-be Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra has also reached Jaisalmer with his close friends and family for his wedding with Kiara Advani.
The paparazzi stationed outside Jaisalmar airport managed to click the photos of the new groom dressed up in casual black coloured sweat pants and sweat shirt along with a black cap. The actor walked out from the exit gate of the airport confidently while constantly smiling.
Sid reached Jaisalmer with family members that included his mother Rimma Malhotra, father Sunil Malhotra and brother.
Prior to this, bride-to-be Kiara was a spotted arriving Jaisalmer with friend and famous designer Manish Malhotra.
The pictures that came out showed the new bride wearing white t-shirt and white trousers with hair left open. She had a pink coloured scarf wrapped around her. Kiara looked radiant and had the perfect glow on her face.
Meanwhile, Manish was spotted wearing a black coloured outfit along with a purple checkered jacket, reports PinkVilla.
Reportedly, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on February 6.
