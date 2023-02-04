BLACKPINK Lisa gives off breathtaking visuals for the cover of 'Madame Figaro Paris'

BLACKPINK Lisa captivated onlookers as she struck breathtaking poses on the streets of Paris.

On February 3, BLACKPINK Lisa's photos were released for the February issue of Madame Figaro Paris'.

According to Allkpop, the activating pictorial was shot at the luxurious Hotel Bvlgari in Paris.

Lisa x 'BVLGARI comes after BLACKPINK attended 'Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes', a charity concert headed by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.

