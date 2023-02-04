BLACKPINK Lisa gives off breathtaking visuals for the cover of 'Madame Figaro Paris'

BLACKPINK Lisa captivated onlookers as she struck breathtaking poses on the streets of Paris.
On February 3, BLACKPINK Lisa's photos were released for the February issue of Madame Figaro Paris'.
According to Allkpop, the activating pictorial was shot at the luxurious Hotel Bvlgari in Paris.
Lisa x 'BVLGARI comes after BLACKPINK attended 'Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes', a charity concert headed by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron.
Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations' is an original four-part series of Disney+ Hotstar
Austin Butler's 'Elvis' accent was a source of many internet jokes
Claire Foy explains how she started seeking therapy for her mental health
Netflix claimed password-sharing crackdown measures on the site's Help Page were by mistake
Prince Willian and Kate Middleton are one of the most popular royal couples
Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to screen as a desperate father in Netflix series 'Eric'