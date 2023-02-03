Gerard Pique flame Clara Chia Marti’s family not bothered by Shakira diss song

Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti’s family is taking his ex-girlfriend Shakira’s bombshell diss track as a “joke” as they are “not bothered by it.”

As per Marca Magazine, the family of the 23-year-old PR student have no issues with the headline-making track, however, they do have a problem with the media harassing their daughter.

Quoting Vanitatis, the publication revealed that Clara’s parents “don't find it funny, that's clear, but they don't care much.”

But they do care about the consequences of the song on their girl, who has been facing backlash ever since the track was released.

"They did not expect Gerard's ex to do what she has done, but this way she is the one who portrays herself," a friend of Clara told the outlet.

"Clara has never said anything nor will she say it, of course, she is a lady,” the source said of Clara’s response to Shakira amid the ongoing controversy.

Talking of her family, the source said, they have "taken the much talked about the song as a joke,” adding, "They are more bothered by the press reports about her than by what Shakira's music says.”

"The harassment of the press, not being able to move freely, that bothers her, but what a song says, that's even funny," the insider added.

Despite rumours of Clara having an anxiety attack, the source claims she is "calm and happy" and "her day-to-day life is the same as always".

"Clara's parents already know Pique and 'are delighted' with the 'son-in-law,” the pal said.