Shiloh Jolie-Pitt puts her fresh buzz cut on display during L.A outing

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, flaunted her recently new buzz as she stepped out in Los Angeles.

Shiloh, 16, rocked her new buzz cut as she made a solo trip to the market in town, keeping her new hairstyle on full display.

The teenager was clicked heading towards her car while carrying a water bottle in one hand, keeping her wireless headphones plugged in.

Channeling the edgy yet casual fashionista vibe, Shiloh sported a black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers.

Shiloh first debuted her hair transformation while out and about with her sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, on Jan. 7.

Shiloh is Brad and Angelina’s middle child and first born biological child.

The former couple adopted Zahara, as well as Maddox, 21, and Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19. Following Shiloh, Brad and Angelina welcomed biological twins, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, who are now 14.