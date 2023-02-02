Lisa Marie Presley once said she doesn’t want to meet Tom Cruise again: ‘I hate him’

Lisa Marie Presley once expressed her very harsh views for Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise because of his association with Scientology.

The Lights Out singer was a member of the Church of Scientology for years, something she was not proud of, before leaving it in 2014.

In an interview with Underground Bunker journalist Tony Ortega, Presley said she thinks the church was using her mother Priscilla Presley for her name and big fortune.

She also made her feelings for the Top Gun: Maverick actor clear while talking about the controversial religion.

"At 25, after I got the inheritance, they started grooming me to be this person who would go out and get everyone else in," she said as reported by Radar Magazine.

“I (expletive) hate Tom," she added. "I met him 20 years ago. I said I never want to be in a room with him again."

Presley even believed that the Scientology leader David Miscavige even meddled with her divorce from Michael Jackson following the child molestation accusations as it was "getting too much bad press.”

"I was in love with Michael, believe it or not. I didn't want to leave him," she insisted. "He was in trouble and I wanted to help him. And they made sure that I left him."