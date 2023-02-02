Meghan Markls is 'ticking timebomb' for King Charles ahead of coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are posing threat to King Charles' coronation.

Royal Family expert Daniela Elser writes in News.au that His Majesty is concerned about his younger son and his wife.

She pens: "One of the big unknowns in all of this is what the hell is going to happen with the King’s Coronation. It has been widely reported that the Duke and Duchess, despite their pariah status, will be invited to the big day but whether they will attend is the multimillion-dollar question. (Perhaps quite literally if they deign to bring cameras with them.)

She continues: "What both this and the Andrew situation reveal is that Charles has no real idea how to handle these ticking time bombs."

This comes as the King prepares for his coronation in May.