Tom Brady shares never-before-seen photo of ex Bridget Moynahan with son Jack after retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a trip down memory lane as he shared a memorable photo after announcing his retirement from NFL.
On February 1, 2023, Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a photo where he is posing with ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, John Jack' Edward.
Both Brady and Maynahan are standing to either side of their son Jack, wearing grey button-down shirts.
As per People, Brady, 45, is wearing white pants with the shirt, meanwhile, the Blue Bloods actress, 51, opted for black pants.
The 15-year-old Jack has his arm around both of his parents in the picture.
In addition to Jack, Brady is also a father to daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, who he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen.
