King Charles III has a smart plan for coronation

King Charles III wants Prince Harry to attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey as he believes that the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the ceremony would cause a bigger distraction than their presence.

Speculations have grown about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the ceremony even being one of the arch critics of the Firm's policies. In his memoire Spare, the Duke has left nothing to be spared by making a series of new attacks on their royal relatives.



Despite this all, Charles wants Harry and Meghan to be with him at his big event so that the couple's absence could not steal the thunder of the new King's coronation.

The monarch, as per reports, has appealed the Archbishop of Canterbury to play his role to broker a deal with the Duke in this regard.



However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to attend the events as they know their presence at the coronation could spark reactions.