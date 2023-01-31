Jennifer Lopez receives heat for posing with Kim Kardashian at recent event

Jennifer Lopez received heat after she posed with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
The Marry Me actor took to Instagram to show her fans the snaps from the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary.
"Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary,” the Hollywood beauty captioned the picture featuring her with Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.
Fans of the singer-actor were not happy to see Lopez and Kardashian together as one wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them."
"You just lost my respect. Stay away from the Kardashian,” one user penned while one commented, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the table. Not sorry.”
"Jlo & Oprah worked hard to be where they are, can’t say the same about the other person in the picture-if the truth hurts,” one wrote.
However, others bashed the ladies over their heavily filtered images. "Those filters are on high demand in these pics," one person said.
"I really wish celebrities wouldn’t overuse the filters. With all this wealth and power, yet they still feel like they need a filter… what’s the message you’re sending to the rest of us?” one wrote.
'The Mummy' actor Brendan Fraser recalled the affects of doing grueling action scenes in three installments of the...
Ryan Reynolds had a father-daughter bonding moment with his and Blake Lively’s 8-year-old daughter, James
Prince Harry has hinted at releasing his second book
Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of a two-year-old daughter Khai
Jennifer Garner, John Miller appear happy as they go on a walk Barbara, California, in latest snaps
Green is seeking payment of her $1 million acting fee for the aborted project from UK-based production company White...