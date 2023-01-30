Romeo Beckham honours dad David Beckham with heartwarming tribute 

Romeo Beckham honoured his father David Beckham by getting matching tattoos featuring a quotation on his arm.
The footballer inked a quote from Joel Osteen's book I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak Over Your Life on his arm like his dad.
The 20-year-old shared a story on his Instagram originally posted by the tattoo artist from The London Social tattoo shop in Soho.
Besides a series of images of the body art on Romeo’s arm, the artist, Pablo wrote, "Like father, like son @davidbeckham."
“Based on The Don @markmahoney_ssc original piece for DB, now on @romeobeckham,” he added. “I hope I did it justice!"
The tattoo reads, “I DECLARE I have the grace I need for today. I am full of power, strength, and determination. Nothing I face will be too much for me.”
"I will overcome every obstacle, outlast every challenge, and come through every difficulty better off than I was before. This is my declaration."
Romeo already has a number of tattoos on his body like his father and older brother Brooklyn Beckham including a winged cross body ink on his back, same as David.
Andrew Tate takes aim at Romania's justice system
King Charles turned against royal aide who was capable of dealing with Harry
Harry and Meghan urged not to attend King Charles coronation
Prince Harry talks about questions he hoped to ask from Queen mother
Prince Harry talks about having dreams about Princess Diana
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation