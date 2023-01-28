Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fail to succeed in their 'ill-conceived game plan'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unsparing attacks could not dent the royal family's popularity as Americans and Britons seemed to be fed up of the couple's narrative.

King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family have become practically synonymous with their famous credo "never complain, never explain," proving "silence speaks louder than words".

Royal fans and commentators see the Firm's reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a slap in the face for them as the monarch has totally destroyed the California-based couple's 'ill-conceived game plan' by maintaining a wall of silence.

King Charles is emerging victorious as he has "pulled a blinder" by not publicly responding to the recent bombshells from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Edward Coram-James, a PR, reputation and crisis management expert and CEO of Go Up, claimed this shows the Royal Family had a strong "game plan" in place and were prepared for any such accusations, while blasting Harry and Meghan's strategy as "ill-conceived".

"What should the Royal Family do in response to these claims? In a word: nothing. They have pulled a blinder. The biggest mistake that they could make would be to respond to any of the allegations. They are simply not serious enough allegations to warrant them breaching their long held code of silence," he told Express UK.

Coram-James went on: "The Royal Family know that it will all blow over soon enough, as the news cycle moves on and today's news becomes old hat. They will be deeply relieved that no fatal accusations were made, and will perhaps feel that Harry's revelations were not nearly as damning as they will inevitably have prepared for."

"The Royal Family will look forward to King Charles' coronation knowing that they may have taken a mild bruising, but they never came close to being on the receiving end of any knock out blows," according to Coram-James.

According to a recent survey of about 1,700 Britons by the British pollster YouGov, over half (54%) of the British public have a favorable view of the monarchy as an institution, though that figure has declined from 60% in November after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.