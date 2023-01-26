When Duchess of York told Oprah Winfrey: ‘Diana and I are hungry for more’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not the first royals to do a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey as the Duchess of York have done talked to the US show host before.

In 1996, Sara, the Duchess of York, has an interview with Oprah where she clarified that being a member of the royal family is “not a fairy-tale”.

"You didn't marry the fairy-tale, you married a man," she said at the time. "You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairy-tale. Now it's not a fairy tale, it's real life."

When Oprah asked her if she just didn’t continue playing “the game”, Sarah replied: “You could do that, and if that's what suits you, then that's what suits you."

She added: “Diana and I are like rivers, we want to learn more, we want to go around the corner, we are hungry for more."