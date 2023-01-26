 
Thursday January 26, 2023
Anne Hathaway channels ‘Catwoman’ vibe in rhinestone leopard dress at Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway wore head-to-toe sequins to the Valentino haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week

By Web Desk
January 26, 2023

File footage 

Anne Hathaway wowed fans as she arrived in sparkly leopard-print mini dress at Valentino haute couture for Paris Fashion Week.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 41, dropped jaws with her exciting latest style statement as she attended the glamourous event with her husband Adam Shulman on Wednesday night.

Anne absolutely dazzled onlookers at the Italian couturier’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in the gorgeous dress which was adorned in thousands of sparkling rhinestones.

The Intern star channeled her Catwoman fierce look in the feline inspired pattern, which featured spaghetti straps, a square neckline and figure hugging silhouette.

Anne finished her risqué look with embellished leopard print tights, matching pointed-toe pumps and a clutch. She paired statement earrings and matching accessories to add extra oomph to her overall ensemble.

The Dark Knight actress old recently shared that she's no longer afraid to be bold with her fashion.

"When I was a younger actress, a lot of the things I did were based in fear, wanting to do something right, and now I don't mind doing things wrong," she told Vogue last September.

"I don't think I'll fall apart, and the stakes don't feel so high."