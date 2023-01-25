'May be I Do' Emma Roberts on appearing in 'Madame Web' next year: ‘unexpected’

Emma Roberts expressed her reaction on first getting a call from marvel for Madame Web which is expected to come out next year.
In a recent interview to Collider Emma Roberts shared what was it like to get a call from marvel studios to star in Madame Web.
“I thought it was very unexpected. It's so funny, one day you're just walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie” the May be I Do actress revealed.
She further added, “It was so weird because I remember being like, "What's the audition process? What do I have to do?" And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple [of] weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it.
"It's obviously such an amazing cast, and it's such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I'm really excited for people to see it because I think it's going to be much unexpected, how they tell the story."
Roberts starrer May be I Do is all set to release on January 27, 2023. The movie follows Michelle and Allen who are in relationship and on the verge of making an import decision of marriage.
The couple invites their parents to finally meet and it turns out, their parents already know each other a little too well.
