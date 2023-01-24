ChatGPT draws concerns as it passes MBA exam

Person Reaching Out to a Robot.— Pexels

People are concerned more than ever after chatbot GPT-3 powered by artificial intelligence was successful in passing the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School's final exam for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, according to recent research by a professor at the institute.

Author of the study, Professor Christian Terwiesch named his study "Will Chat GPT3 Attend Wharton for an MBA?", reported NBC News.

Based on its performance in the operations management course, a prediction said that the bot's exam grade was between a B- and a B.

Terwiesch stated in his article that the bot's score demonstrates its "remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates including analysts, managers, and consultants."

In the study, which was released on January 17, Terwiesch stated that the bot "did a fantastic job at basic operations management and process analysis questions."

He added that the bot is "remarkably good at altering its answers in reaction to human hints."

The results of Terwiesch's research come as schools grow more concerned that AI chatbots may encourage cheating. Despite the fact that chatbots are not a recent invention, ChatGPT took off on social media in late 2022. The New York City Department of Education in the United States announced earlier this month that ChatGPT would no longer be allowed on any equipment or networks in its schools.

Much of the discussion is focused on how difficult it is to distinguish between human responses and ChatGPT's conversational speaking style.



Experts in artificial intelligence and education have admitted that ChatGPT and other such bots may eventually harm education. However, other educators and professionals said in recent interviews that they weren't worried just yet.

Terwiesch stated that despite Chat GPT3's remarkable performance, it occasionally "makes shocking blunders in quite simple computations at the level of sixth-grade Math."



Terwiesch nonetheless claimed that ChatGPT3's performance on the test has "important implications for business school education, including the need for exam policies, curriculum design focusing on collaboration between human and AI, opportunities to simulate real-world decision-making processes, the need to teach creative problem solving, improved teaching productivity, and more."

