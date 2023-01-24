Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' steals the spotlight with 7 Oscar nominations

Netflix film All Quiet on the Western Front has grabbed the spotlight in 2023 Oscars by bagging 7 major nominations.

All Quiet on the Western Front has been nominated in major categories including, best picture, visual effects, cinematography, best screenplay/writing, production design, music and sound effects.



On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front folllows Paul Bäumer and his classmates who quickly enlist in the German army to serve their fatherland when the war breaksout in 1914.

The netflix film garnered praises from both fans and the critics and has grabbed the major Oscar nominations in 2023.

The Oscar nominations took place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The Presentation streamed live on Oscar.com and Oscar.org as well as the Academy’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube platforms.



