Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turn into 'Kardashians every passing day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are posing as the Kardashians.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pretending to be like reality stars in a bit to maintain their brand.
Celebrity Nicola McLean tells Daily Star about Prince Harry: "I really am rooting for him and I'm always the one who stands up for him on Jeremy Vine or whatnot because everyone just hates him.
The I'm A Celeb star adds: "But to do the Late Show and talk shows in America, I think he's rubbishing himself by doing those. I would jump at the shows, but they're for Kardashians, they're not for Prince Harry.
"I feel like they're going about it totally the wrong way. They have turned into nothing more than the Kardashians, I'm a massive Kardashian fan, but [Harry and Meghan] are royals.
"I think that they could have done it differently and I'm not sure whether their advice has been right. But it seems to be like they have basically now just like a famous power couple," she concludes.
Valerie Bertinelli got a divorce from her ex-husband Tom Vitale last November
Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Abhay Deol
Storm Reid and Zendaya worked together in Euphoria
'Love Island' couple Faye Winters and Teddy Soares are reportedly going through a 'rocky' time
Jerry Schilling says he was there at Lisa Marie's birth and was also present with Priscilla when she died in the...
Austin Butler hugs Lisa Marie's 14-year-old daughter Finley for long minutes before the start of the service