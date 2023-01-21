Hilaria Baldwin steps out in city as Alec Baldwin was charged for shooting Halyna Hutchins

Hilaria Baldwin steps out in city as Alec Baldwin’s charged for shooting Halyna Hutchins

Hilaria Baldwin recently stepped out in the city in style after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

The mum-of-seven rocked an oversized green jumper which had the word "empathy" printed on it. She paired the jumper with leather leggings and fluffy sliders.

Adding a classy touch to her outfit, the 39-year-old wore a pair of dark sunglasses but skipped on using makeup.

Alec was charged on Thursday 19 January by the New Mexico Attorney’s office along with the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed over a fatal shooting on the film’s set in Santa Fe County.

Following the charges, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwie said: “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew."