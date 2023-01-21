Prince Harry son Archie will ask meaning of 'Spare' on day: Expert

Prince Harry would face difficult questions from Archie and Lilibet.
The Duke of Sussex has brought forward a new word for his kids and would have to explain the term 'Spare' at some point in the future.
Denis Liam Murphy told Express.co.uk: "There is the chance that at some point they will start asking questions around what being a ‘spare’ means.
"Maybe wondering if they are one. Even if it is explained it doesn’t relate to them, they will just know how unfair it was for dad and how it might relate to them."
This comes as Prince Harry's bombshell book is out on shelves.
