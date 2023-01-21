Kim Kardashian gives 2 hour lecture on SKIMS at Harvard

Kim Kardashian gave a guest speaker speech at Harvard Business School.
The 42-year-old SKIMS founder went to talk to the business students at the university in a bid to share her journey.
The mother-of-four arrived at Harvard on Friday and spent two hours talking about her shapewear brand. She was also joined by her co-founder, Jens Grede.
"Film crews were on hand to capture Kim's every move as she walked through the Cambridge campus. Naturally, the billionaire drew quite a crowd of students, professors, passersby and media wherever she went," reports TMZ.
Tom Hanks' career skyrocketed with Splash
Penn Badgely dives down on the first few difficult years of his life as a premature baby
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana will be turning 40 soon
Kristin Cavallari talks about her dating preferences
Wynonna Judd talked about the tour after her mother's death
David Crosby was the founding member of the bands Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds