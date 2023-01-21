Kim Kardashian gives 2 hour lecture on SKIMS at Harvard

Kim Kardashian gave a guest speaker speech at Harvard Business School.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder went to talk to the business students at the university in a bid to share her journey.

The mother-of-four arrived at Harvard on Friday and spent two hours talking about her shapewear brand. She was also joined by her co-founder, Jens Grede.

"Film crews were on hand to capture Kim's every move as she walked through the Cambridge campus. Naturally, the billionaire drew quite a crowd of students, professors, passersby and media wherever she went," reports TMZ.