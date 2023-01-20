Wahab Riaz joins the '400-club'

Wahab Riaz photographed during the ongoing BPL matches. — Twitter/@WahabViki

Playing during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Chattogram, pacer Wahab Riaz became the first Pakistan cricketer to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket.

The left-armer achieved the feat while representing Khulna Tigers in BPL.

Overall, Riaz is the sixth bowler to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket and the second pacer, following Dwayne Bravo.

Other bowlers with over 400 wickets in T20 cricket include Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, and Shakib Al Hassan.

In the match against Chattogram Challengers, on Friday, Riaz claimed figures of 4-36 in four overs to go past the 400-wicket mark.

After the feat, several cricket fans took to Twitter to celebrate Riaz’s achievements.

The 37-year-old has featured in 335 matches and has taken 401 wickets at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 7.48. He has thrice taken a five-wicket haul with best figures of 5-8.

Riaz has also played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is over the course of his international career with more than 200 wickets.

The speedster made his international debut in 2008 but has been out of the national side since 2020.

Riaz is currently the highest wicket-taker in BPL with 11 wickets in five matches.

Earlier, Riaz had announced that he will retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023 in India.

“Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup. That is if I remain fully fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. Obviously, if I am performing I will carry on,” Wahab said.

The bowler said he is playing in a couple of leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and is bowling well, hence he has decided to keep playing international cricket till 2023.

Riaz said he believes age does not matter as long as an individual keeps fit and performs for his/her team.

“Fitness levels, diet, and all these things have improved a lot in modern-day cricket so times have changed," he said.