Netflix Original 'You' starring Penn Badgley episode details revealed: Find out

Netflix's Original long-awaited thriller series, You, is slated to come to the streaming platform in February.
As revealed earlier, You season 4 will be released in batches of 5 episodes each. The first of which arrives on February 9th and the second batch on March 9th, 2023.
According to What's on Netflix, episode titles, writers, and directors for the fourth season of You have also come to the spotlight. They are as follows:
Chris Evans, ladylove Alba Baptista love quiet life away from ‘spotlight’
Piers Morgan said it was Alec Baldwin who 'fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body'
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘insecure’ and ‘suffer in silence’ after Ben Affleck marriage
Ed Sheeran pays emotional tribute to late pal Jamal Edwards in new song
Also Thursday, "Star Wars" alumnus Daisy Ridley unveiled "Sometimes I Think About Dying"
Emily Ratajkowski delivered an inspiring commencement speech for the graduating class of 2023 at Hunter College