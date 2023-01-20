Netflix Original 'You' starring Penn Badgley episode details revealed: Find out

Netflix's Original long-awaited thriller series, You, is slated to come to the streaming platform in February.

As revealed earlier, You season 4 will be released in batches of 5 episodes each. The first of which arrives on February 9th and the second batch on March 9th, 2023.

According to What's on Netflix, episode titles, writers, and directors for the fourth season of You have also come to the spotlight. They are as follows: