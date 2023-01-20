Najam Sethi reveals when Ali will sing PSL anthem

Singer Ali Sethi. — Facebook/AliSethi

Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, said Friday that his son Ali Sethi will sing the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) anthem only when the former is not in charge of the body.

“I’m disappointed that Ali won’t be able to sing the anthem. Ali is also upset about this,” Sethi told reporters in Lahore while announcing the PSL 8 schedule.

“We will bring in Ali Sethi for the anthem when I’m not here. You need to understand my position. I don’t want to be involved in any controversy over conflict of interest," PCB's top official said.

Sethi also claimed that season eight of the PSL will be better than the previous editions.

“I am delighted to formally confirm the schedule of the PSL 8, which will allow the Pakistan Cricket Board and the six franchises to start firming up and finalising their respective event plans and objectives,” Sethi said.

“The PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB, taking place at the four iconic venues with the world’s best T20 cricketers in action. We aim to make the PSL bigger, better and stronger than ever before with the overarching ambition to make it the first-choice event for leading T20 cricketers.

“Each of the six sides will enter the PSL 8 with lots at stake. Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful team with three titles, Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles and the remaining four teams will once again attempt to put a hand on the glittering silverware. This makes up for an exciting, enthralling and entertaining 34-match tournament.”

The PSL 8 will be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi.