Prince Harry mulls apologising to King Charles, William amid feud rumours with Meghan?

King Charles III, Prince William and other senior royals' strategy of not responding to Prince Harry's screams about alleged injustice of the royal family is being appreciated by the royal experts and fans.



The Duke of Sussex seems to be in trouble as all his and Meghan Markle's attempts to provoke the royals have failed so far. The royal commentators and historians are lauding the royal family's move to keep their ‘dignified silence’ over claims made in Harry's book Spare.

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that the Duke wants to make amends with his father and brother and could apologise the senior royals to melt the ice between them, adding that Harry has understood that his repeated stunts against the royal family are doing immense damage to his own reputation.

Meghan Markle's absence from the spotlight amid Harry's book's success has also fueled the speculations that the Sussexes are at odds on some issues.

'Spare' explores Harry’s time in the Firm and offers insight into life with the royals and his reasons for stepping back.

The Royal Family has remained silent over bombshell claims made by Prince Harry in his memoir. Buckingham and Kensington Palace have also refused to comment on the allegations made in the book, and people are praising the Firm’s silence.