Anna Kendrick realises to ‘draw a boundary’ on press tour for new movie Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick has elaborated on the impact of repeatedly talking about emotional abuse on her recent press tour to promote her new movie Alice, Darling.



In a new interview with IndieWire, Anna revealed, “People have asked me, ‘Was it challenging to shoot the movie?’ and I guess that question makes sense.”

“But I’m actually finding that the press is the thing that has been a little trickier to navigate, making sure that I’m okay and feeling safe in my body,” said the 37-year-old.

The Pitch Perfect star remembered an earlier experience doing a “junket-style day” for the movie, in which the actress would run “through 30 interviews really quickly each around six minutes per person”.

“I went home and was in the shower and was like, ‘Why do I feel so (expletive) right now?’ And I sort of told everyone, ‘I don’t think I can do another thing like that’,” explained the Stowaway actress.

Anna realised that “it’s no journalist’s job to show up” for her in the “same headspace” that she’s in.

However, she’s trying really hard to go into these conversations “really open”.

“It feels kind of strange to be talking to somebody who clearly just has a million things to do that day,” noted the Cake star.

Anna mentioned, “I was like, ‘Oh, I need to draw a boundary there.”

“I can’t really be talking about this in that style of conversation’,” she added.

Meanwhile, Anna’s new movie can be viewed in US cinemas and will be release in UK on January 20.