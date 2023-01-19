Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson’s relationship status receives major update

Fans have started to question if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reconsidering their stance on the relationship after his mother’s passing.

According to the insider, “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this.”

This inside scoop has been brought forward by sources close to Hollywood Life.

Per their findings, “Khloe went to support Tristan at the funeral because she wanted to. Her family came along because they wanted to. It is that simple and Tristan would do the same for her.”

Tristan’s mother Andrea was also “very present” in the life of daughter True, as well as her younger brother.

Per the insider, “Tristan’s late mother Andrea was her kids’ grandmother,” and both “adored her.”

And while “Andrea was also present in their son’s life,” its ‘sad’ that “he is too young to know this.”

“It is a shame that he will never get a chance to know his grandmother because she is an amazing woman.”