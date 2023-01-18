Meghan Markle ‘no longer cares’ for Prince Harry despite ‘all his personal sacrifices’

File Footage

Royal experts have reportedly started to question Meghan Markle’s silence during Prince Harry’s press tour for Spare.



This accusation has been issued by royal author and biographer Sarah Vine.

The piece in question has been penned for the Daily Mail and includes revelations and questions by the writer who believes “It’s not like her to dodge the limelight.”

“I really hope there’s a good explanation, as otherwise her absence is slightly worrying."

"Because it would be awful, wouldn’t it, if, having abandoned his home, trashed his entire family, burnt his bridges with the Army and let down the British public, Prince Harry found that he was no longer at the centre of her world?”

“When you think of all that’s he’s given up for her, of all the personal sacrifices he’s made to make her happy, it would be an unthinkable tragedy if that extraordinary bond between them were to loosen under the pressure of public exposure.”