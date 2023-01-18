Netflix top 25 list of trending movies & series

 
Wednesday January 18, 2023
Entertainment

Netflix: Here's the list of top trending movies & series to binge-watch

By Web Desk
January 18, 2023
Netflix offered its audience a wide collection of movies and series in multiple genres to enjoy everyday.

From Action to comedy and from horror to romance, here's the list of Netflix's top 25 most trending movies.

Movies:

  1. Dog Gone
  2. The Pale Blue Eye
  3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
  5. Sing
  6. Jumanji: The Next Level
  7. Next Day Air
  8. Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
  9. The Invitation
  10. The Croods: A New Age
  11. Puss in Boots
  12. American Made
  13. Where the Crawdads Sing
  14. Varalaru Mukkiyam
  15. The Mummy
  16. Mister Mummy
  17. A Dog's Purpose
  18. Noise
  19. 30 Days of Night
  20. In My Dreams
  21. I, Tonya
  22. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  23. Colombiana
  24. Ali
  25. Archive

Series:

  1. Ginny & Georgia
  2. Vikings: Valhalla
  3. Wednesday
  4. Kaleidoscope
  5. La Reina del Sur
  6. Sky Rojo
  7. Emily in Paris
  8. The Glory
  9. Alice in Borderland
  10. Til Money Do Us Part
  11. Woman of the Dead
  12. Alchemy of Souls
  13. Break Point
  14. Trial By Fire
  15. Single’s Inferno
  16. The Unbroken Voice
  17. Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist
  18. Lady Voyeur
  19. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  20. The Recruit
  21. Alpha Males
  22. Sexify
  23. Harry & Meghan
  24. The Good Doctor
  25. Las Villamizar 