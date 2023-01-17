Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez put on a stylish display during outing in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were all smiles as the pair enjoyed a day out with children in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Monday.

Ronaldo, 37, had a great fun with his family in Riyadh as he arrived there after joinig football club Al Nassr earlier this month.

The Portuguese professional footballer and former Manchester United star looked dashing as he cut a casual figure for the outing in a black hoodie, a pair of blue jeans and crisp white trainers.

Georgina looked drop dead gorges in a white blazer over a coordinated roll neck jumper and skinny grey jeans. The Argentinian-born Spanish model wore a towering pair of black knee high boots as she wondered around a theme park with the children.

Ronaldo's sweetheart toted her belongings around in a black bag and styled her long dark locks slicked back in a low bun.

Georgina and Ronaldo posed for a snap together in a stand ahead of a water show. They were joined by their five-year-old daughter Alana Martina but their youngest child Bella, nine-months-old, was notably missing.