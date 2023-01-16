Andrew Garfield rumoured girlfriend Daisy Edgar-Jones turns heads at Awards show

Andrew Garfield rumoured flame Daisy Edgar-Jones was a vision at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles

The British actress did not disappoint in the style stakes as she posed in the asymmetric number from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

She looked every inch the movie star as her dress was decorated with a speckled metallic print and showed off Daisy's toned abs with a cut-out torso detail.

The thigh-grazing gown, full-length down her right side, revealed almost the entirety of her left leg.

Daisy accessorised her head-turning look with striking Bulgari silver jewelery, consisting of pendant earrings, a chunky ring, and a bracelet.

She wore her cropped brunette hair in a slight wave and kept her make-up minimal, opting for dark pink lipstick.

She finished the outfit with a pair of black high heel sandals.

Although Daisy attended the ceremony solo, she has been rumoured to be dating her Under The Banner of Heaven co-star, Andrew Garfield.



