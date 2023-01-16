BLACKPINK's 'Playing With Fire' surpasses 800 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK unlocks another milestone with Playing With Fire on Youtube.

BLACKPINK's music video Playing With Fire has hit the 800 million views mark on YouTube.

On January 16, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK’s Playing With Fire took the song just over 6 years, 2 months, and 15 days to reach the milestone.

The music video was officially released on November 1, 2016, and it took more than six years for this win.

Now, every single music video of BLACKPINK has crossed 100+ million views on YouTube.

Before this, BLACKPINK, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream Lovesick Girls, STAY, Pink Venom, Shut Down had each surpassed 100 million views.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo.

Take a look:







