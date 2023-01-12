Everybody out to get revenge in political field today: Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed serious concerns regarding Pakistan's economy and said that if all stakeholders, including political parties, don't ignore or put aside their differences and start discussions, the economic situation may worsen.
He said it was imperative to bring down the country's political temperature and that he had "offered dialogue among all stakeholders" for this purpose.
In an exclusive interview with BBC Urdu, President Alvi said that the current coalition government is being "evasive" in talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
According to him, during the last one month, there has been no communication between the PTI and coalition government and no response has been received over requests for negotiations.
This story is being updated with more detail.
"CM Elahi can come to the office if he wants to meet me," sources cite Sikandar Sultan Raja as saying
Meeting was held at Tareen's residence in Lahore and attended by Adviser to Prime Minister Awn Chaudry, say sources
When incident happened, interior minister was sitting in front passenger seat
Four JIT members have shared their reservations with Home Ministry and Punjab Police chief
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleges CM Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi have been involved in money laundering of...
PTI chief stresses better relations with neighbouring Afghanistan