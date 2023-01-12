Everybody out to get revenge in political field today: Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi pictured during his interview. — Courtesy BBC Urdu website

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed serious concerns regarding Pakistan's economy and said that if all stakeholders, including political parties, don't ignore or put aside their differences and start discussions, the economic situation may worsen.



He said it was imperative to bring down the country's political temperature and that he had "offered dialogue among all stakeholders" for this purpose.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Urdu, President Alvi said that the current coalition government is being "evasive" in talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to him, during the last one month, there has been no communication between the PTI and coalition government and no response has been received over requests for negotiations.

This story is being updated with more detail.