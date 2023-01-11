Prince Harry ‘kidnapped by cult of psychotherapy and Meghan’: Royal source

A royal source has said that Prince Harry appears to have been 'kidnapped' by the cult of Meghan Markle

As Prince Harry’s incendiary claims in his memoir Spare continue to shock the world, a royal source has claimed that he has been ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle’, reported The Independent.

The Duke of Sussex launched his latest spate of attacks on the Royal Family after his Netflix series with multiple interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, which itself was leaked before its official release date.

Commenting on the book and its contents, a royal source likened Prince Harry’s infamous move from the UK to the US to joining a cult, saying: “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan. It is impossible for him to return in these circumstances.”

Claims ranging from William physically assaulting Harry to Charles joking about not being Harry’s ‘real dad’ made headlines over the past week, but the Royal Family has remained staunchly silent and will continue to do so as per the same insider.

“They (King Charles and Prince William) aren’t going to apologise because they don't recognise Harry’s version of events,” said the source.

This comes even as Prince Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”