Andrew Tate showed up at Romanian Court holding Holy Quran in his hands

Andrew Tate spotted walking with Holy Quran in his hands at hearing in court

Andrew Tate's arrest has been creating a buzz in news for past few weeks. He was arrested alongside his brother in Romania for human trafficking charges. Today at his hearing at the court, he showed up with Holy Quran in his hands.

Tam Khan, a verified Twitter account shared four pictures of Tate brother walking alongside custody of Police, dressed all in black and their hands are holding Holy Quran. There were rumors that Andrew has embraced Islam but nothing was confirmed as such, however he tweeted a Quranic verse shortly after his arrest through his Twitter account.

There have been mixed reactions to this gesture. Majority of people are lauding the act and saying that he is getting 'strength' from the only source of the universe.

A twitter user also praised the bond Tate Brothers shared.

He was also spotted making the famous ‘Mason’ sign earlier last week. There were speculations sparked shortly after the sign was seen, and it was said that he has been giving signs. However, no official statement has been issued from Tate Brothers side.