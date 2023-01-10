Ellen DeGeneres offers a glimpse into horrendous conditions of Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres recently offered fans a glimpse into the horrendous conditions of her neighbourhood Montecito after heavy rains.

The famed talk show host is a neighbour of renowned celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Taking to Twitter, the 64-year-old dropped a video of her standing right in front of her raging water. She said in the video: “It's probably about 9ft up, and it could go another 2ft up.”

"We have horses ready to evacuate,” she added.

Ellen further added: “So, Montecito is under complete evacuation. The entire town. This is the five year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and, er, people lost their homes and lives.

"This is crazy that on the five year anniversary we are having unprecedented rain. This creek next to our house never flows ever."

She urged her followers to be "nicer to Mother Nature", saying: "Mother Nature is not happy with us. Stay safe everybody."