Laura Dern reveals she filmed ‘The White Lotus’ cameo from her closet

In her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Academy winner, 55, Laura Dern revealed some details from her secret cameo scene in the new White Lotus season.

While Dern did have a small role on the show, it was just her voice that was featured. During the interview, Kimmel asked Dern of secret cameo which many people didn’t realise it was her.

She then shared that the scene was “recorded from the closet of [her] room actually.”

She also spoke about her friendship with the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, with whom she'd collaborated earlier on another series titled Enlightened on HBO. “Mike White and I are old friends and he’s so brilliant,” she said.

Of doing the scene, she added, “It was amazing. I just loved doing it, and I loved, you know, literally recoding him into my phone and him saying, just go to town and be as angry as you want.”

She also added that it was not a live recording. When asked if she would be appearing in the upcoming season of White Lotus, Dern played coy hinting at a possible role.

“Last time you asked me if I was in Jurassic Park and in fact I was, so…” she told Kimmel.

Detailed by W Magazine, “About twenty minutes into the episode, Michael Imperioli’s character, Dom, calls someone, and it immediately becomes clear that it’s his estranged wife. We learn that Dom originally planned the trip with her, but events transpired that turned it into a boy’s vacation. The woman on the other end of the line gets increasingly angry throughout the phone conversation with Dom. “I’ve wasted enough of my life. I don’t want you calling me anymore,” she screams, audibly upset. After a series of f-bombs, the woman hangs up the phone.”