Skylar Grey announces re-records of her ‘greatest hits’ to release in 2023

Skylar Grey will be rereleasing her hit songs after she sold her music catalogue to settle a divorce suit.
The singer posted the update on Instagram on January 8, 2023, where she informed the fans of the news.
“Wanted to put this re-record of Coming Home out by Christmas since people go home for the holidays but couldn’t pull it together. When would be a good time to drop this one?” captioned the post.
In the video clip shared on to Instagram, the singer appears to be singing her hit, I’m coming home’ while a text appears on top. “I wrote this song in 2010. In 2021, I had to sell my catalogue…so I could afford to settle a lawsuit with my ex and pay for the divorce, along with all my other hits. So now, I’m re-recording them all… greatest hits coming in 2023. [black heart emoji]”
Back in 2022, the singer opened up about her legal battle in an interview with Variety.
“Since 2017, I was going through a divorce and lawsuit, that was just wrecking me emotionally and financially. This past year, 2021, we finally resolved it, settled, I had to sell my catalogue in order to afford the settlement, which was very sad in a way, because those songs like Love The Way You Lie and Coming Home, those are my babies,” she said.
“But at the same time, nobody can tell me I didn’t write those songs just ’cause I don’t own the rights to them anymore. I didn’t want to sell them, but it was my only way to put the past behind me…”
