Monday January 09, 2023
Skylar Grey announces re-records of her ‘greatest hits’ to release in 2023

Skylar Grey had to sell her music catalogue to settle her divorce lawsuit in 2021

By Web Desk
January 09, 2023

Skylar Grey will be rereleasing her hit songs after she sold her music catalogue to settle a divorce suit.

The singer posted the update on Instagram on January 8, 2023, where she informed the fans of the news.

“Wanted to put this re-record of Coming Home out by Christmas since people go home for the holidays but couldn’t pull it together. When would be a good time to drop this one?” captioned the post.

In the video clip shared on to Instagram, the singer appears to be singing her hit, I’m coming home’ while a text appears on top. “I wrote this song in 2010. In 2021, I had to sell my catalogue…so I could afford to settle a lawsuit with my ex and pay for the divorce, along with all my other hits. So now, I’m re-recording them all… greatest hits coming in 2023. [black heart emoji]”

Back in 2022, the singer opened up about her legal battle in an interview with Variety.

“Since 2017, I was going through a divorce and lawsuit, that was just wrecking me emotionally and financially. This past year, 2021, we finally resolved it, settled, I had to sell my catalogue in order to afford the settlement, which was very sad in a way, because those songs like Love The Way You Lie and Coming Home, those are my babies,” she said.

“But at the same time, nobody can tell me I didn’t write those songs just ’cause I don’t own the rights to them anymore. I didn’t want to sell them, but it was my only way to put the past behind me…”