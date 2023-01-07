Kanye West NOT missing, staying under the radar amid backlash

Kanye West has consistently been in news for all the wrong reasons. But the news of the rapper missing is anything but true.

The rumours stemmed from reports of the 45-year-old former buisness manager failed to find him.

“Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager,” one publication said.

The tweet went viral and amassed over 8.4 million views in mere a few hours and created an uproar on social media.

One person wrote, “Is Kanye really missing??? If this is true we need to find him.”

“Kanye West has gone missing?! I just hope he’s okay and in a safe space,” said another.

“In all seriousness where’s Kanye? I read something about he’s been missing,” someone else tweeted.



However, eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours.

The Donda rapper donned a green jacket, a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel.

West seemingly avoiding his former financial advisor or given comments on lawsuit, in the grab of apparent missing.



