50 Cent, Eminem’s TV series based on ‘8 Mile’ is in the making

Fans of hip-hop music are finding it hard to remain calm as the two renowned names of the industry have joined hands for the newest endeavour, confirmed 50 Cent himself.
The 47-year-old rapper on Friday took to Instagram to confirm that he and Eminem are already working on their television series, which is based on a much-acclaimed film 8 Mile.
The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson III, posted a screenshot of a news article by Billboard, and also confirmed the project.
He captioned the post: “Yeah and you thought i was PLAYING around, Im so serious man ! this is gonna be crazy. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”
50 Cent also spoke about the show on Big Boy TV sharing that he wanted the younger generation to know about Eminem’s journey.
'I wanna bring, I’m gonna bring, 8 Mile to television,” he said. “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100. I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it,” he added.
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy broke up in July 2022 after dating for nearly one year
Ana de Armas-led 'Ballerina' is set between the events of 'John Wick 3' and 'John Wick 4'
Brad pitt is is 'considering leaving Hollywood and moving to France and doing his vineyard and art and making...
" Harry has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family"
'M3GAN' was released in the United States on January 6 , 2023
Kris Jenner expressed her grief over Tristan Thompson’s mom death in an Instagram post