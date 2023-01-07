Ishaq Dar's assets unfrozen in assets beyond means case

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday issued the written orders for the withdrawal of orders to freeze Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's assets in an assets beyond means case him.



Accountability court's judge Mohammad Bashir issued the written order regarding the bank accounts and assets of the finance czar following the return of National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) reference against Dar.

The court had ended proceedings in an assets beyond means case against Dar last year on November 22.

After the withdrawal of the former orders, Dar's bank accounts and assets were restored.

"Ishaq Dar has surrendered and the trial has ended after the court ceases to have the jurisdiction to hear the case," the court remarked.

Dar’s frozen assets restored

Lahore's district administration restored the frozen assets of Dar under orders of NAB.

The administration reportedly returned the Gulberg Hajveri House to the finance minister. A letter was also sent to banks to restore his bank accounts.

Court ends proceedings in assets case against Dar

On the November 22 hearing, the court noted that since the case does not fall under its ambit, it does not have the authority to issue an on the acquittal plea that Dar had filed.

"We can neither announce a decision in favour of NAB nor can we issue a decision in favour of the suspect. The trial against Ishaq Dar ends here," Judge Bashir added.

Courts across the country returned cases after the government amended the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 a few months back as several cases do not fall under their jurisdiction anymore.

A case was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2017 against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

A reference against the PML-N leader was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017, verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had also been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings — but in October 2022, the court suspended his arrest warrants after he appeared before it.

The PML-N leader was residing in London for five years in self-exile and after the formation of the coalition government, he came back to the country to take charge as the finance czar.

In August, the National Assembly passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which sought to exclude private transactions from the scope of NAB.

Under the amended bill, the pecuniary jurisdiction of NAB had been fixed to only take action against mega scandals. Furthermore, it had been proposed that supplementary references can only be filed with the permission of the court to expedite the proceedings of the court within one year.

As per the bill, the investigation officers shall not harass any person during the investigation or inquiry and they will confine their questions relevant to the investigation or inquiry or for extracting evidence.

Following the amendment, accountability courts withdrew 50 major corruption cases against suspects, including cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.