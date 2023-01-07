Hailey Bieber comments on ‘Nepo Baby’ conversation with a fashion statement

Hailey Bieber chose to comment on the viral ‘Nepo baby’ debate with her sartorial choices.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6th, 2023, in boyfriend jeans with a studded belt, and a white crop top that simply had ‘Nepo Baby’ imprinted on the front. The model wore black shoes and complemented a black purse as she strutted in brunette tresses let loose.

The pointed tee comes after New York magazine’s Vulture viral cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have, an article that sparked much debate among many Hollywood stars, per Entertainment Tonight.

The model, 26 — who’s the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, and met her husband, Justin Bieber, at a red carpet event — hasn’t directly commented on the New York article, in which she is mentioned in passing; but plenty of others with famous parents and family members have.

After the article’s release on December 19th, 2022, many celebrities have expressed their opinion on it.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the daughter of late actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, penned a lengthy Instagram post defending her merits and slamming those who “immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever,” via Page Six.

Kate Hudson, whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, had a different point of view, telling The Independent that she doesn't “really care” about the label.

Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie Moss, wrote on Twitter that she's "so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful."

Then, Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., encouraged others in his position to “embrace that s**t” and to “not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than what they are," via ET.