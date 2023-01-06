Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock to co-headline five shows in 2023

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced a series of 2023 dates for their co-headlining tour, starting from January 20.

The two comedians are set to take off on a five-show co-headlining tour that will run through Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham and North Charleston over the course of a single week.

The tour serves as an extension of their nine-date tour that took place in early to mid-December 2021 where they performed in the California and Arizona areas, namely San Diego, Phoenix, Anaheim, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento and Thousand Palms.

Rock and Chapelle recently toured together in December for Chappelle’s controversial Saturday Night Live monologue, which raised eyebrows as he discussed Kanye West’s anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, Rock is all set to grab attention on his upcoming Netflix special Selective Outrage, which will be the first live comedy performance for the streamer.

Chapelle and Rock’s co-headlining tour tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.