HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ to have early screening in limited theaters

HBO's The Last of Us is hitting the cinemas soon with limited screenings taking place in New York, reportedly three days before its actual release.

The show will then release on HBO and HBO Max, The Last of Us is based on the award-winning video game with the same name.

It follows the survivors Joel and Ellie who went through an apocalyptic in United States, which was the result of a deadly fungal virus outbreak.

The Last of Us is often referred by audiences and critics as one of the most cinematic games ever made.

Following that sentiment, HBO is sending the new series to theaters. The Last of Us official account on Twitter shared a new poster having information on how audiences can watch the show on the big screen.

As per the poster, The Last of Us premiere, with the runtime of 85 minutes, will have a special early screening for fans on January 12, three days before the series' television debut.

The early screening is taking place in New York City's Angelika Theater and fans must be at least 18 years old to sign up for a chance to participate in the screenings.