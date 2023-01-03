Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan sound off on crude remarks

Mehwish Hayat says she will not allow anyone to defame her name like that

Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan speaks up after being targeted over baseless rumours online.

Over the weekend, a popular YouTuber and former serviceman levelled serious allegations against some actresses and mentioned their initials; S.A, K.K, M.H and H.K.

The allegations broke out a storm on the internet, with netizens attaching names to the initials, forcing Sajal, Kubra, and Mehwish to respond harshly.

Taking to social media, Kubra asked the accuser to bring in proof to his claims or else she will take strict action and sue him for defamation.

Meanwhile, Mehwish Hayat, while calling the allegations baseless, said that she won’t allow anyone to defame her name.

Alif actress Sajal Aly also broke her silence and responded over the matter saying: “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”



