Japan emperor makes first public new year´s appearance since 2020

Emperor Naruhito (centre), Empress Masako (left) and their daughter Princess Aiko pose during a family photo session for New Year — AFP

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday made his first public New Year´s greetings since 2020, resuming an annual tradition with caution as the nation and the royal family gradually return to normalcy.

Naruhito, joined by Empress Masako, was scheduled to make six brief appearances throughout the day at a glass-covered balcony of the palace to express his wish for happiness for all.

The couple was joined by their daughter Aiko and Naruhito´s parents, former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, among other relatives.

Former Emperor Emeritus Akihito (left) and Former Empress Emerita Michiko pose during a photo session for New Year. — AFP

Only about 1,500 well-wishers at a time, chosen by lottery, were allowed to enter the vast palace in the Japanese capital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2020, before the pandemic started to affect Japan, almost 70,000 well-wishers came to see Naruhito´s new year´s address. The palace canceled the event in 2021 and 2022 to prevent infections.

"I am truly happy that I can celebrate the new year together with you after three years," he said.

"As we stand at the start of this year, I wish for the happiness of the people of our country and the world."

The royal couple resumed public appearances gradually in 2022.