Romeo Beckham cosies up to girlfriend Mia Regan as they spend New Year's Eve together

Romeo Beckham put on a cosy display with his girlfriend Mia Regan as they celebrated New Year's Eve together.
The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, shared a beautiful picture of himself with his lady as the duo was seen embracing each other as they dressed to the nines to ring in 2023 together.
Romeo cut a dapper figure in tweed trousers and a matching double-breasted blazer, which he paired with a white T-shirt
He completed his look with smart brown shoes and styled his brunette locks in a natural tousled style.
Meanwhile, model Mia, 20, cut an edgy figure in a sheer green top, which gave a flash of her midriff, and a brown skirt embellished with feather patterns.
She kept comfortable in a pair of chunky black boots and wore her blonde fringed tresses in natural curls.
Mia accentuated her natural beauty with a smokey-eye make-up palette and grinned as she threw her arms around her boyfriend.
It comes after the couple enjoyed a pre-Christmas break together and hiked up in the mountains together.
Romeo and Mia took selfies and captured the moments of their day excursion together to their Instagram followers.
Kendrick Lamar was raised in Compton, California
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome New Year at a restaurant in New York
Gwyneth Paltrow soak in the sun in tropical getaway with mother and two kids
Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron flatter with their impressive performances and stylish looks
Alia Bhatt had her own kind of New Year celebration
Kathy Griffin was fired from her annual New Year’s co-hosting gig in 2017